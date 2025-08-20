Elon Musk to cancel all plans for America Party

Elon Musk, the world richest person, is dropping political party goals to focus on his companies and maintain a good relationship with Vice President JD Vance.

People with knowledge of Musk’ plan told the Wall Street Journal: “Musk is reluctant to alienate powerful Republicans by starting a third party that could siphon off GOP voters.”

SpaceX CEO is reportedly making good ties with potential next presidential candidate JD Vance who is current Vice President of U.S. and possible choice for heir to Trump’s MAGA movement.

Billionaire techpreneur introduced the America Party after a high profile dispute with President Donald Trump on the electric vehicle subsidies, spending bill and tax cut in July, 2025.

Musk believes a new political party formation will damage his good relation with Vance and WSJ disclosed billionaire is willing to offer financial support to VP if he wants to run for 2028 presidency term.

X owner has spent almost $300 million in 2024 U.S. elections to help win the Republicans which resulted in Trump's second term.

The billionaire's helping hand returned back as fortune when Trump appointed Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).