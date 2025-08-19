Fergie issues 'grateful' statement after King Charles' gesture for Andrew

Sarah Ferguson issues 'grateful' statement after King Charles' gesture for Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is feeling immense “gratitude and hope” on a very meaningful day.

Just a few hours after it was reported that Fergie and her ex-husband Prince Andrew had joined King Charles III at Balmoral Castle for the Royal Family’s annual trip to the Scottish Highlands, the Duchess of York took to her Instagram account to mark World Humanitarian Day on August 19.

“Today on World Humanitarian Day, I’m filled with gratitude and hope,” Fergie, 65, began in her caption, accompanied by multiple pictures of her humanitarian efforts throughout the years.

She continued, “Over the decades, we’ve delivered aid to Afghan and Ukrainian refugees, brought essential supplies to NHS workers through [her UK-based charity] Sarah’s Trust, and championed education for children via Children in Crisis educating over 1.4 million children and building 57 schools.”

“As I stand alongside inspiring youth activists, I’m reminded of one simple truth: that small acts of kindness can spark extraordinary change,” the statement concluded.

Ferguson’s statement comes amid a tumultuous time for her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, after Andrew Lownie’s new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Despite the bombshell claims against the disgraced Duke, his older brother Charles reportedly invited the family to the annual Royal retreat.

“The Balmoral invitation is a huge show of support,” an insider noted to The Sun.