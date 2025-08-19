Pink diamond worth $25m stolen from Dubai, thieves caught within hours

In a major victory for law enforcement, Dubai police apprehended three thieves responsible for stealing a $25 million precious pink diamond.
With a score of 85.2 on the Global Safety Index, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is officially the safest country in the world.
Dubai police recently reinforced that reputation with their swift response to a major diamond theft.
In a statement to UAE’s official news agency WAM, Dubai police said, “The Dubai Police General Command has foiled the theft of a very rare pink diamond valued at $25 million.”
They also provided details of the incident, stating that a diamond trader was lured by a criminal gang to come to a villa in the pretext of a trade deal with a wealthy client.
However, as soon as the trader entered the building the diamond was stolen.
The police said they received the call from a distressed man who said, “I just had a problem. I came to meet a client to sell a diamond to them. They looked at the stone and now it’s stolen.”
Police revealed that specialised field teams were deployed and with the help of artificial intelligence technologies, “three thieves belonging to an Asian country were caught within eight hours of the robbery”.
Dubai is an important hub for diamond trading. Tightly controlled and policed, the UAE prides itself on its security and stability.
