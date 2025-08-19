Alec Baldwin steps back into spotlight with unexpected twist

Alec Baldwin steps back into the spotlight with unexpected twist

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin found themselves at the center of attention after sharing a playful video that quickly sparked rumours about a possible Dancing With The Stars appearance.

The 67 year old actor joined Hilaria, 41, in a lighthearted Instagram post on Sunday. The clip showed the American entrepreneur performing flamenco steps while the actor tapped her repeatedly with a colorful stick, all set to the song Tippy Toes from the animated movie Sing 2.

Alec lip synced to the lyrics, while Hilaria showed off her moves and sense of humour.

However, the video appeared to be a response to a fan who suggested that both should compete on Dancing With The Stars. The message, filled with emojis, praised their energy and even complimented Alec’s outfit.

The Friends star's wife added to the speculation by calling her husband “the best dance teacher” in the caption.

This was not the first time Hilaria is linked to the hit competition series, as just a few days earlier, she uploaded a TikTok video of herself dancing.

When a fan commented “Girl can dance!! Getting ready for DWTS?” she not only liked the post but also responded with another dance video.

The timing of the couple’s playful posts caught attention since season 34 of Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere next month.

While ABC has yet to confirm the celebrity lineup, Hilaria’s repeated dance clips and engagement with fan speculation fueled chatter.