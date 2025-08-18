Cheryl returns to spotlight 10 months after ex Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024

Cheryl Cole has been on a break since the sudden death of her former partner, Liam Payne.

Liam and Cheryl started each other in 2016 following latter’s divorce with her second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

The two made their first public appearance the same year at the Global Gift Gala in Paris.

In 2017, the couple welcomed their son named Bear before announcing their split in 2018.

Last year in October, the former One Direction star passed away after meeting a fatal accident in Argentina. His tragic passing left Cheryl in great shock, who then had to play the role of both mother and father for their son.

It has been 10 months to Liam’s death, the English TV personality has finally decided to return to work.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old singer returned to spotlight as she featured in an advertisement of Nivea UK, wearing an all-black outfit.

However, she could partially be seen in the whole ad until the end when her eyes appeared from above a newspaper. Before the cut, she could be heard saying, “I’m ready.”

Fans are extremely excited and happy to see the Girls Aloud singer return to work.

One of them commented beneath the post, “Out girl is back”, meanwhile, another wrote, “This has made my entire life.”