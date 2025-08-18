Hailey Bieber gives fans rare glimpse into her life as mother

Hailey Bieber, the 28-year-old Rhode founder, recently shared a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring her adorable son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The carousel of photos showcased the little one's playful side, with one picture capturing Jack's tiny feet pressed against Hailey's face as she pouted. The baby was dressed in bright yellow leggings or a onesie, adding to the cuteness overload.

The post, captioned "well…. Yes!," gave fans a rare glimpse into Hailey's life as a mother. Another photo in the carousel featured Jack with an alien-esque filter over his face, showcasing Hailey's creative side.

The Rhode founder's friends, including Khloé Kardashian, Simone Biles, and Yolanda Hadid, couldn't help but gush over the adorable photos, dropping heart emoji comments like "YOU ARE WHO YOU THINK YOU ARE."

Hailey's latest post comes after Jack made his music video debut in his father Justin Bieber's song "Yukon" from his new album SWAG.

The black-and-white video featured heartwarming moments of the family of three, including Justin playing with Jack on a boat and Hailey holding onto her son in the water.

The video has garnered plenty of love and admiration from fans, with supermodel Bella commenting, "I’m crying."

As Jack approaches his first birthday on August 22, Hailey's posts provide a glimpse into the special moments they're sharing as a family.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates from the loving parents, who have been keeping Jack's life relatively private since his birth in August 2024.