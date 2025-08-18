Where do Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau stand after 'casual' dates?

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau relationship status revealed with telling clue

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are both giving romance a second chance as they get to know each other, after their previous long-term relationships ended.

The 40-year-old actress and the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, have been spotted out and about for multiple dates but sources have claimed that the pair is keeping things casual for now.

Following Trudeau’s appearance at Perry’s concert, an insider told Entertainment Weekly that they are “having fun together and getting to know one another.”⁠

They continued, “Justin is charismatic and has great energy, which is exactly what Katy wants and needs at the moment. For now, things are just casual.”⁠

Another notable detail about the duo is that they don’t follow each other on social media yet.

While the couple may have been following each other from unknown private accounts, the detail indicates that they are not ready to be publicly connected together.

The Teenage Dream hitmaker might be taking some time to enjoy her single era after Orlando Bloom and her broke off their engagement. On the other hand, the politician has been single since August 2023 when he called it quits with wife Sophie Gregoire after 20 years of marriage.