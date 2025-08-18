Surfer survives shark attack at Cabarita beach, NSW

A surfer has miraculously survived a shark attack at Australia's popular New South Wales beach. The latest shark attack comes just weeks after a 16-year-old was mauled at the same beach.

A video clip going viral on social media shows a shark bite on surfer Brad Ross’s board, it revealed that the bite was so intense that it broke the board.

According to New(dot)com(dot)au, the incident happened at 8 am on Monday at Cabarita Beach, south near the Queensland border.

The attack by a four-metre great white shark was accidentally captured on film by a local resident.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales closed the beach following the frightening incident.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales closed the beach following the frightening incident

They said, “Just after 8 a.m. on Monday, August 18, the Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre (SOC) was alerted to an incident at the unpatrolled Cabarita Beach which was called in through Triple 0.”

They revealed that the surfer remained safe, adding that a signage has been placed on the beach to alert the public not to enter the water. Several aerial assets have been deployed to monitor the shark activity.

This is the latest incident in a series of shark attacks as a teenager was seriously injured after getting bitten by the ocean’s apex predator in June.