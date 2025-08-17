Hailey Bieber breaks silence on Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber’s new photo

Hailey Bieber reacts to Kendall Jenner’s snap with husband Justin

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner looked deep in conversation in a picture he posted of them on Instagram.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, August 16, and shared the photo which featured Kendall trying to explain something to Justin while he looked focused.

Hailey Bieber, who is best friends with Kendall for years, poked fun at the interaction in the comments, writing, “It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands.”

The supermodel, 29, herself appeared in the comments replying to Hailey, “God forbid I’m a visual storyteller.”

The snap was taken from a recent outing of the Biebers and friends, including Kendall at a Los Angeles dive bar.

The Rhode founder, the Baby hitmaker and the Kardashians star often hang out together for their special celebrations as well as simple night outs.

Recently the trio was seen at Justin’s new album, Swag, release party, after he released the album without prior announcement.

The same day the Grammy winner also posted a picture of himself and Hailey posing together during their night out, on which Hailey commented, “Secrets out we’re dating!.”