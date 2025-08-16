Duke and Duchess of Gloucester receive honour from Palace after key task

King Charles office released an update as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester performed an important task on behalf of the monarch on Friday.

Prince Richard, who is the cousin of late Queen Elizabeth and the uncle of the Charles, along with his wife Birgitte were assigned to partake in the emotional ceremony held to commemorate 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory against Japan) day to represent the royal family in Norwich and Suffolk.

The Buckingham Palace highlighted the service of the royal couple with a special honour and statement on Friday.

“Earlier today, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the Far East Prisoners of War VJ Day 80th Anniversary Service at @Norwich_Cathedral,” the statement from the Palace read alongside photos from the event.

“Later in Suffolk, Their Royal Highnesses also joined a commemorative service dedicated to the Children and Families of the Far East Prisoners of War.”

Along with Prince Richard and Birgitte, hundreds of people gathered at Norwich Cathedral to mark the sacrifice of those who served in the Far East during World War II, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Members of the military and relatives of those who were caught up in the conflict were also in attendance.

After that, they headed to Bury St Edmunds where crowds arrived at St Mary’s Church for a commemorative service.

As the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester conducted key engagements in these two venues, King Charles and Queen Camilla were in Staffordshire to attend the solemn service.