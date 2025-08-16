Lewis Capaldi makes shocking confession about Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi, chart topping singer who recently made an iconic music comeback, shared a surprising story about meeting Justin Bieber during a star filled party.

In an interview with Chris Stark on Capital Breakfast, Lewis recalled how the evening began with excitement and ended with an unexpected silence.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker said the event was packed with celebrities when Justin approached him and greeted him warmly. However, they spent the night talking and enjoying themselves, leaving Capaldi thinking they were on the path to becoming friends.

And before leaving, Justin asked for Lewis number and suggested they should keep in touch.

The next day, the Survive singer sent what he described as a very complimentary message, telling Hailey's husband the night was very special and calling him a great guy.

For his amusement, Justin liked the message but never replied which something Lewis joked about during the interview, wondering why the conversation had stopped.

The appearance marked Lewis' first radio interview in two years and he spoke about his time away from music, saying it felt like his own version of university life, with nights out and adjusting to living in London.

Lewis Capaldi's comeback has been met with an overwhelming response from fans as tickets for his September tour across the UK and Ireland sold out in seconds. Even the extra dates sold out almost instantly, making it the fastest selling tour of his career.