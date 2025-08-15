High-speed diesel price drops Rs12.84 per litre in latest fuel review

A worker holds a fuel nozzle to fills fuel in a car, after the government announced the increase of petrol and diesel prices, at petrol station in Karachi on September 16, 2023. — Reuters

In line with recent fluctuations in the international fuel market, the federal government on Saturday reduced the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs 12.84 per litre for the next fortnight.

The new fuel prices will be effective from August 16, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

“The government has decided to revise the petroleum product prices for the fortnight commencing August 16, 2025, in line with the recommendations of OGRA and the concerned ministries,” stated the notification.

The high-speed diesel price has fallen from Rs 285.83 to Rs 272.99 per litre, a cut of Rs 12.84.

Products Existing prices w.e.f. August 1 New price w.e.f August 16 Increase/Decrease High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs285.83 Rs272.99 Rs-12.84 MS (Petrol) Rs264.61 Rs264.61 Rs+0.00 Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) Rs185.46 Rs178.27 Rs-7.19 Light Diesel Oil (LDO) Rs170.36 Rs162.37 Rs-8.20

Similarly, the government slashed the prices of superior kerosene oil from Rs185.46 to 178.27 per litre.

The price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre for the next fortnight.

Petrol is mainly used in private transportation, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers. Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of the members of the middle and lower-middle classes, who primarily consume petrol for commuting. On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.

Its price is considered inflationary since it is predominantly used in heavy goods transport vehicles, trucks, buses, trains, and agricultural machinery such as tractors, tube wells, and threshers.

The consumption of high-speed diesel particularly contributes to the increased prices of vegetables and other food items.