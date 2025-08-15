Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fondly recall Eras Tour London performance

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fondly recalls Eras Tour London performance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked back on the time the duo performed out pre-I Can Do It with A Broken Heart act in London.

During the New Heights podcast, the love birds along with Travis' brother Jason discussed how it was performing to 90,000 people.

The So High School crooner raved about her boyfriend's performance saying, "It was so good. It was so special."

"That came out because we thought we were doing a bit, like we both thought we were just joking," she added of how his concert cameo came to be.

"I was serious in a terrifying fashion," Travis said of their idea to perform together during The Eras Tour. Taylor added, "It was like a, 'Wouldn't it be funny if...' kind of thing."

The Alchemy singer made it clear that she was "never going to pressure" the Chiefs player to be on stage with her bust she "saw that twinkle" in his eyes that convinced her.

Taylor while lauding his on-stage talents, said, "You got up there. You were so good. Every single beat. His comedic timing is crazy."

She added, "And when the lights are bright, he like slows down time that's when he thrives."

Meanwhile, for Travis performing in front of 90,000 people was completely different.

"Well no, that's just when I black out and hope that it ends up perfect, said the Kansas City player. "I rose from that stage and I saw how many people are looking at you and I was just like blackout."

However, Taylor reassured him saying that he was "looked so good" and "it was amazing".

Remembering tha fan response she continued, "It was one of the loudest, if not the loudest screams I have ever heard on the tour. It really was."

The New Heights podcast was aired on Wednesday.