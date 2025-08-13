Taylor Swift teases exciting collab on new album with special playlist

Taylor Swift has yet again made headlines with the official announcement of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Lover singer, who last released her album in April 2024, left her fans reeling with excitement.

Soon after her appearance alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce on his New Heights Show podcast where she announced the album, the singer curated a playlist on music streaming platform, Spotify, titled And, Baby, That’s Show Business for You.

Spotify billboards started popping up in New York City with a code leading to a playlist.

The playlist features 22 tracks, all previously released songs including, Bad Blood, Delicate and 22, produced by Max Martin and Shellback, sparking speculation that the iconic duo may have produced this upcoming album as well.

Notably, Swift’s long-time collaborator seems to be absent from this album, marking a stylistic shift in Swift’s creative team.

Earlier today, the pop icon shared the announcement of her new album, following speculation from months.

The Life of a Showgirl comes after a major milestone in Swift’s career.

In March, Swift announced that she had reclaimed her music catalogue released through Big Machine Records.

She retained ownership from Shamrock Capital for a rumoured nine-figure sum, revealing that she will be reissuing her old albums that were first sold by Big Machine against her wishes in 2019.

The release date for The Life of a Showgirl is yet to be announced.