Reese Witherspoon assures her fans she’s here to stay: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently assured her fans she’s here to stay for long in a new video.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress turned to Instagram on August 10 and posted a heartwarming clip featuring herself in jovial and happy mode.

In a video, Reese could be seen in different places jumping and dancing around, giving away that she chooses joy over any negativity.

The text on her clip read that she’s never gonna not ‘make my voice heard’, ‘let hard days define me’, ‘pass the mic’, and ‘embrace ambition’ and ‘do the work,’ with background score, Never Gonna Not Dance Again by P!NK.

In the caption, Reese wrote, “I'm never gonna not ̶d̶a̶̶n̶̶c̶̶e̶ pass the mic to the next generation of women.”

Meanwhile, the Legally Blonde star, who launched the media company Hello Sunshine to spotlight women’s stories and voices, reportedly announced her latest venture: a Gen Z–focused lifestyle and media brand called Sunnie last month.

“I'm so excited to share something with you that's been in the works for a long time. It is called, Sunnie,” she said in a video posted to social media.

Reese added, “It's this place for young women to take up space, to learn about themselves and to connect with each other.”