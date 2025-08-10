Selena Gomez wishes to 'redo' one of her old songs

'Barney & Friends' star also mentioned the only reason she would 'tour' again

Selena Gomez recently recalled her old catalogue of music in a latest interview.

The 33-year-old, who has launched three albums over the course of her career, opened about one of her most favourite and standout tracks from early days.

While speaking about her evergreen song, Gomez revealed that she would love to "redo" that song in her grown-up vocals as the original song features her young voice.

For Selena, Who Says is her all-time favourite soundtrack from album "When the Sun Goes Down", that peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2011.

“It’s the most powerful moment when I get to perform it,” she said.

During a chat with Jake Shane on Therapuss podcast, the Only Murders in the Building star opened that the only reason she would ever consider doing a tour again would be if she gets to perform this song.

In a statement, Gomez added, “That’s honestly the only reason I would ever do a tour again … is if I could perform ‘Who Says.”

She also confessed, “I need to redo it.” The Emilia Perez famed actress also said that the track had a powerful message that she still wants to hear in her current voice.