Larsa Pippen speaks out about recent plastic surgery rumours

Larsa Pippen, the 51-year-old star of The Real Housewives of Miami, has addressed the recent speculation surrounding her appearance.

After appearing on Good Day New York on August 6, Pippen's swollen face sparked conversation on social media, with many speculating that she had undergone plastic surgery or excessive filler injections.

However, Pippen took to Instagram to set the record straight, attributing her puffy appearance to an allergic reaction to a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment she underwent a couple of days prior to her TV appearance.

"Honey, I had PRP and had an allergic reaction, so chill out," she commented, adding in an Instagram story video, "You can relax. I had therapy on my face a couple of days ago, so my face was a bit swollen. It looks like it's coming down, so you guys can just calm down."

PRP treatment is a regenerative therapy that uses a patient's own blood to promote healing and rejuvenation.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, PRP injections can be used to treat various conditions, including sports injuries, hair loss, and cosmetic procedures. However, medical professionals have questioned Pippen's claim, citing that allergic reactions to PRP treatments are extremely rare since the treatment uses the patient's own blood.

While some fans have expressed support for Pippen, others have remained skeptical, with one commenter joking, "So is she constantly having reactions on Miami?"

Dr Mai Kaga, an aesthetics physician, also weighed in on the controversy, suggesting that Pippen's appearance is likely the result of cosmetic procedures rather than an allergic reaction