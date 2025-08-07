Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom daughter picks side amid parents’ breakup

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom daughter takes side after parents’ breakup

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, appears to have unintentionally taken sides in the wake of her parents' breakup.

Joining her mom on the road during the pop star’s Lifetime tour, the four-year-old made an appearance in her doting mother’s Instagram post on Wednesday, August 6.

Among a series of photos and videos, the 13-time Grammy nominated singer’s daughter melted fans’ hearts with a clip which captured her following in her mothers footsteps.

In an adorable video Daisy performed a puppet show. Hidden behind a red curtain, she serenaded the audience with a song, using a lion puppet.

At the end of her performance, she proudly said, "Thank you, everyone," while the Roar singer can be heard clapping and cheering, "Yay!"

In addition to the rare video, the Dark Horse songstress also included a heartwarming image of Daisy pressing her hands against a glass window, gazing out at a city by the water.

The post featured a mix of promotional images from Perry’s Lifetimes tour, behind-the-scenes moments with friends and family, scenic snapshots from her travels, beach outings, and playful glimpses of life on the road.