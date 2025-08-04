Lindsay Lohan reveals why she prefers Dubai life over US

Lindsay Lohan shares rare details of life in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan opened up about her calm and peaceful life in Dubai away from Hollywood.

The Freaky Friday star, who married a Kuwaiti born financier, Bader Shammas, in April 2022, shifted to Dubai in 2014 in order to stay away from overwhelming life of Tinsel town.

"Dubai is a safe place where we can just have a normal life, outside of what I call 'the noise,'" she told The Times newspaper.

Lohan went on to talk about raising her son Luai in UAE, "[It is] where my husband and I can see what is right for our child. It’s not about me anymore. It’s something my husband and I discuss all the time. 'Do we want to show our son?' We will know when the time might be right, but it’s also a protection."

The Parent Trap star, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, gave a glimpse of her "normal life" in the Middle East.

"There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. And it’s just ... I feel very safe."

As of now the Lohan is busy with the press tours for her upcoming hit film’s sequel Freakier Friday. The film is set for release on August 8.