Hulk Hogan's son chokes up during WWE's tributes to late wrestling legend

Nick Hogan was visibly emotional as WWE paid tribute to his late father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, during this year’s SummerSlam event.

On Saturday, August 2, Nick, 35, attended the show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with his wife Tana Lea and was seen holding back tears as a moving video played in honour of the wrestling icon.

“Hulk Hogan was larger than life, sports entertainment personified [and] the greatest performer in our history,” WWE announcer Michael Cole said during the broadcast.

“He was undefeated [at SummerSlam] … just so many great moments, too many to talk about really in the career of a man who carried professional wrestling on his back for three decades. Rest in peace brother.”

As Hogan’s iconic theme Real American rang out through the stadium, Nick clapped along with fans, then bowed his head in prayer and placed his hand over his heart.

WWE also paid tribute during Monday Night RAW on July 28, where Nick once again wiped away tears while standing onstage with the wrestling roster.

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan died of a heart attack on July 24 at age 71. He shared son Nick and daughter Brooke with ex-wife Linda Hogan.