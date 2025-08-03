Kim Cattrall seemingly throws shades at And Just Like That cancellation

Kim Cattrall breaks silence after And Just Like That cancellation announcement

Kim Cattrall apparently reacted to And Just Like That cancellation announcement with a cryptic social media post.

Michael Patrick King, the Sex and the City creator, publicly announced that And Just Like That would end after the third season.

Just a few hours after the news, Cattrall took to Instagram August 1 to share a cryptic post considered to be aimed at the show’s cancellation announcement.

The 68-year-old put up a picture of a sunset overlooking a body of water. She captioned the post as “It’s the end of a very long week” followed by a heart and a pair of lips.

Though the actress didn’t mention the show’s name, the comment section believes that her post is ‘her way of sharing her feelings about it’.

One social media user wrote, “Kim, we need a fabulous new series just for you. Real ones knew.”

Second commented, “If you know, you know…”

“You are, as always samantha Jones FOR EVER,” third social media user wrote.

Referring to her iconic Sex and the City character, another added, “Let that sun finally set.”