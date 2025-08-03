Princess Beatrice’s stepson picks out precious gift for his sister Sienna

Dara Huang has shared a beautiful update about her son Wolfie during their recent trip to Thailand, and it's undoubtedly a sweet gesture.

The nine-year-old is the son of her ex-partner, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is now married to Princess Beatrice.

Huang documented special moments from their travels on social media, capturing the duo enjoying luxurious hotels and local cuisines.

In one of the images, Wolfie can be seen inside a clothing shop holding a lovely item. 'Shopping for his little sister,' Huang captioned the photo, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Wolfie was holding a small white dress adorned with bows and three adorable elephant motifs. The dress is believed to be a sweet present for his three-year-old half sister, Sienna.

This touching gesture comes shortly after Edoardo was spotted cheering on the Lionesses alongside Wolfie.

The event also marked the first public appearance of Wolfie's younger step sister, Athena, since her birth in January 2025.

Wolfie's gift was part of an extensive collection of holiday snaps shared by Huang, offering a glimpse into their joyful vacation.

Meanwhile, Dara recently opened up about her parenting style on social media, embracing the 'strict Asian parent' stereotype when it comes to language learning.

She revealed her clever strategy of keeping him motivated: trading Chinese Duolingo lessons for Robux, the virtual currency used in the popular game Roblox.