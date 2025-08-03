Buckingham Palace announces 'retirement' amid King Charles cancer

King Charles bids farewell to royal member in emotional message

Buckingham Palace announced the retirement of a special royal member amid King Charles' battle with cancer.

On August 3, the royal family bid farewell to Tyrone, a ceremonial carriage horse, with a heartfelt message on their social media channels.

King Charles' office celebrated the grey giant who served for 14 years with the Royal Mews, wishing him a happy retirement.

Alongside an emotional note, the Palace's social media spokesperson shared a detailed post, sharing the duties served by Tyrone and his family.

The statement reads, "As a Windsor Grey, Tyrone was a Ceremonial Carriage Horse, responsible for drawing the carriages in which the monarch, other Members of the Royal Family, and their guests travel."

"Standing at 18 hands, Tyrone is a gentle and dependable giant!"

"Throughout his career, Tyrone took part in numerous major events, including State Visits, Royal Weddings, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the presentation of Credentials, and Royal Ascot."

In recent times, Tyrone pulled the Gold State Coach, which carried the King and Queen following the Coronation, in the Near Wheel position.

It is important to note that Tyrone's father's statue is placed on the Long Walk in Windsor.

"Tyrone's father, Storm, and his sister, Meg, are already enjoying their retirement under the wonderful care of The Horse Trust. All three horses were very dear to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

It is pertinent to mention that the news about a key royal member's retirement came during King Charles' medical treatment to cure his undisclosed form of cancer.