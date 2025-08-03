Rylan Clark opens up about heartbreak that still haunts him

Rylan Clark has spoken honestly about the heartbreak that still lingers after the end of his marriage.

The former X Factor contestant reflected on the emotional toll of divorce while speaking with actress and singer Vanessa Williams on his podcast Rylan How to Be In Love.

The pair shared their own experiences with love and loss during the episode.

Rylan was married to Dan Neal for six years, from 2015 to 2021. Vanessa has walked down the aisle three times, marrying Ramon Hervey II, then Rick Fox, and later Jim Skrip.

Both she and Rylan shared a striking similarity in their timelines, with Vanessa marrying Jim in 2015 and divorcing in 2021, the very same years as Rylan’s marriage.

Rylan admitted that he could not imagine facing divorce again, calling the process overwhelmingly painful.

"I’ve had to do it once, and once was enough for me,” he said. “You still get that weird sharp pain every now and again," he shared.

He explained how even the smallest things could stir up memories. “It’ll be something so stupid like, ‘Oh that glass looks like…’ and it’s, like, that little. I couldn’t imagine going through that twice. I don’t know how I’d fare.”