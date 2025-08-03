'And Just Like That' actor opens up about devastating cancellation

Kristin Davis shared that she felt “profoundly sad” after news broke that And Just Like That would come to an end after three seasons.

The Sex and the City sequel will officially wrap up on August 14 with a two-part finale.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed the decision and thanked fans for supporting the show over the years.

Kristin, who brought Charlotte York Goldenblatt back to screens, poured her heart out on Instagram. She wrote, “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, also shared her emotions online. “I can’t believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish. I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives,” she wrote.

Sarah Jessica Parker reflected on her long connection with Carrie Bradshaw, a character she portrayed for nearly three decades.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt,” she wrote.

The series launched in 2021 and reunited Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

However, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, chose not to return but surprised fans with a cameo in season two.

Michael Patrick King said the decision to end And Just Like That came while writing season three’s finale.

Moreover, he shared that he, Sarah Jessica Parker and the team chose to wrap the story with a two-part finale and extended the season to twelve episodes.