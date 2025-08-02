Princess Beatrice's husband finds Yorkshire connection in former Prime Minister's post

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, expressed his support for former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a subtle but noticeable gesture.

Sunak looked upbeat in a recent social media post celebrating Yorkshire Day, sharing a heartfelt tribute to his home country.

'Yorkshire isn't just where we live. It isn't just a home. It's who we are. And we feel so lucky to be part of it,' the former Chancellor wrote.

Shortly after the post went live, Edoardo was quick to show his appreciation by hitting the like button.

Interestingly, although has no direct connection to the northern English country, there is a symbolic link-his wife, Princess Beatrice holds the title, 'Princess of York,' which may have influenced his fondness for Sunak's words.

This show of support comes shortly after Edoardo was recently spotted cheering on the Lionesses alongside his son, Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex partner Dara Huang.

Meanwhile, Dara Huang has recently revealed her parenting style on social media, embracing the 'strict Asian parent' stereotype when it comes to language learning.

The 42-year-old architect wrecently gave fans a glimpse into her approach, writing: 'I am that Asian parent that insists Wolfie learns to speak, read and write Chinese,' adding a laughing emoji to keep ye tone light.

She also shared her creative method of keeping him motivated-trading Chinese Duolingo lessons for Robux, the virtual currency used in the popular game Roblox.