King Charles staffer gives new details amid in-house controversy

King Charles has found himself embroiled in new tensions brewing in his beloved home and has been feeling increasingly frustrated about the whole ordeal.

The monarch was hit with a major setback last month when 11 out of 12 of the staffers at Highgrove House had quit citing multiple grievances about a toxic work environment and surprising claims about the King’s attitude.

From being underpaid, understaffed and overwhelmed, the former gardeners painted the monarch as rude employer in The Sunday Times report. The King’s Foundation had also tried damage control with a statement dismissing claims of increasing grievances.

Jack Stooks, a former gardener who worked in Highgrove House, Gloucestershire, detailed what it was really like working at the establishment and how the King personally managed it.

“The King would always know what's going on in the garden,” he told People Magazine. “I think that’s just the nature of the job he does, and the nature of how the royal family runs everything.”

The staffer explained that royals “have to know” what happening on a weekly basis because “otherwise things would just fall apart, or they’d lose sight of what was going on”.

He continued, “We would all write a diary over the week, so we knew exactly what was being done and what had been achieved that week.”

The King would have discussions with the head gardener on a weekly basis these would “always be two-way conversations” taking place “either be in writing or in person”.

Stooks pointed out that King Charles was very specific about his vision. “He would say, ‘Oh, great, this has been done. But can this be done?’”

In response, the head gardener and the whole garden team would know what the King wanted done that month.

“We would then work to make sure that all the jobs were done and kept trying to achieve those goals,” Stooks said.

However, these particular details were described as far from a peaceful interaction. In the Sunday Times, staffers shared that Charles was “intensely demanding,” prone to sending critical notes written in thick red ink, and involving himself in minute horticultural details. Staff would even get reprimanded over grammatical errors in notes.

Although, a friend defends the King and maintains that it was a “rare disagreement with staff” at the garden” which was “blown up into front page news.”

King Charles was reportedly left “saddened” after the mass exodus of gardeners from his beloved Highgrove House made headlines. It remains to be seen if there will be any new developments taking place after the new claims.