Royal family makes feelings clear over Prince Harry, Meghan 'threats'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be left upset with an update coming from the royal family amid reports of the couple's possible bombshell memoirs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, are not in the good books of the senior members of the firm.

From shocking Spare to headline-making Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple discussed their family drama in public, leaving King Charles, Prince William and other royals extremely upset.

Notably, there are also claims that Harry could release part 2 of his book, and Meghan has a lot to say about her time as a working royal.

However, a royal commentator claimed that the royal family is not 'scared' of the Sussexes 'threats.'

As per The Sun, Jack Royston shared that Harry and Meghan made their public portfolio as "villains" in the UK and the US.

He shared, "The problem is with the way Harry and Meghan piled in quite relentlessly on the royals. Particularly, I do think the Oprah interview, they did botch it... It could have been done differently and better in a way that would be less toxic and destructive."

"And so, they may well still be sitting on unused material that Harry says he'll never share. But it doesn't matter anymore because even if they did, they're so uniformly viewed as the villains, particularly in Britain, but even in America, they're not viewed in this protective way anymore," Jack added.

The royal family is not bothered by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "unexploded bombs."