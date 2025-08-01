Meghan Markle in hot water over Netflix worker wages

Meghan markle's As Ever lifestyle brand is experiencing strong demand, with her £20.68 orange blossom honey selling out within minutes of launch.

However,the staff expected to promote her products at Netflix's upcoming physical stores may struggle to afford them on their current wages.

According to The Mail, employees at Netflix House locations in Philadelphia and Dallas will reportedly earn around £15 an hour. This means some of Meghan's As Ever items are priced higher than what staff make in an hour.

For instance, the As Ever wine is sold in bundles-three bottles for £72, six for £127, or twelve for £240-plus £14 for shipping and taxes.

Other items in the range include crepe mix for £10.34, herbal teas priced at £11.08 per pack, making them relatively expensive given the hourly wage of retail staff.

While Netflix's high-profile deal with Meghan and Prince Harry is set to conclude in September, CEO Ted Sarandos remains optimistic about the As Ever product line, stating that Meghan's cultural influence is 'underestimated' and was a key reason for their collaboration.

Since stepping away from royal duties, Meghan has reinvented herself as a lifestyle influencer and homemaker. Yet both her Netflix docuseries With Love, Meghan, and her brand as As Ever have received a mix of praise and criticism from audiences.

The second season of With Love, Meghan is expected to premiere this autumn.



