Buckingham Palace issues video with message as key royal steps up duty

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Edward thrilled royal fans with his surprising visit to a beautiful garden after stepping up his royal duties amid the monarch's health crisis.

Buckingham Palace honoured the Duke of Edinburgh as he visited to YourSpace Sutton Community Garden.

Prince Edward, as Patron of the London Gardens Society, has been involved in various garden visits and events throughout the year.

The Palace released the stunning video of the key royal's outing to the royal family's official Instagram and wrote: "Visiting wonderful gardens of The London Gardens Society!"

The statement continued: "As Patron of the London Gardens Society, The Duke visited YourSpace Sutton Community Garden and the garden at The Baitul Futuh Mosque."

It added: "In Sutton, His Royal Highness met volunteers as well as representatives from Alzheimer’s Support Group, Tennyson Care Home residents and @dofeuk participants, all of whom utilise the community garden.

"At the mosque, The Duke planted an English Rose Bush to honour the mosque’s green legacy, before presenting them an award for the ‘Best Display of Annual Plants and Flowers’."