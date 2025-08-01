Hayley Williams drops surprise collection of 17 singles

Paramore's lead vocalist, Hayley Williams, has once again taken her fans by surprise with a collection of 17 new solo singles.

The songs, produced by Daniel James, were released on her new venture Post Atlantic, distributed via Secretly Distribution. This move comes after Williams parted ways with Atlantic Records in December 2024, marking a new chapter in her music career.

Earlier in the week, Williams shared the 17 tracks on a password-protected website, accessible only to fans who purchased her Good Dye Young hair dye product. The site featured a nostalgic 2000s-inspired interface, where users could move tracks around and play them.

There was also a "Misc" folder containing exclusive content, such as handwritten lyrics, a live video of the band Phoenix, and a "Hayley Williams is my favorite band" T-shirt design. After 24 hours, the tracks were removed with a message saying, "Thank you for listening."

The collection features contributions from collaborators Brian Robert Jones, Joey Howard, and Jim-E Stack on the track True Believer. Williams showcases her musical range across genres like pop, indie rock, and folk.

This release marks Williams' third body of solo work, following her albums Petals for Armor (2020) and Flowers for Vases / descansos (2021).

Paramore recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album All We Know Is Falling with a digital deluxe edition release. Williams has also been working on collaborations, including I Like It I Like It with Moses Sumney and Seein' Stars with Turnstile