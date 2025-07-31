Mgk excites fans with new announcement for upcoming songs

Mgk makes exciting announcement ahead of ‘Lost Americana’ release

MGK is opening the doors to his creative world for fans, offering them behind-the-scenes creative process of his released and upcoming tracks.

Ten days after unveiling a video of the making of Vampire Diaries, the artist, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, released a new video of the same format for Cliche, his leading single from much-awaited album Lost Americana.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Rap Devil singer made an exciting announcement with a bts clip for Cliche, released on Thursday, July 31.

"I got one of these for each song on Lost Americana," he wrote, sending fans into a frenzy with the news that all of the 12 tracks will have a "making of" video.

Since the latest sneak peak video, his admirers have been flooding the comments section with love and support, with one writing, "We love the break down of how you make the songs."

"I love when Kells does behind the scenes videos," another wrote. "We get to see even more of what his life looks like and how much work everyone puts into the amazing music they create together."

"So cool to see the bts to this," a third gushed, followed by a fourth, writing, "I love the making of videos you gotta keep releasing these bro."

Additionally, Lost Americana is slated to hit the streams on August 8. Ahead of the album debut MGK has already released two tracks, Vampire Diaries and Cliche.