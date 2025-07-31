Julie Chrisley makes bold claim about her prison stay

Todd, Julie Chrisley got presidential pardon for fraud and tax evasion

Julie Chrisley made bombshell claim about the time she spent in prison, and the impact it had on her life.

The 52-year-old had served over two years at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky for fraud and tax evasion.

The reality TV star during the recent episode of the couple’s Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast confessed to developing a lung condition owing to her exposure to ‘asbestos and black mold’ in prison.

Todd brought up the discussion when he talked about one of the male inmates who was being held with him in Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla.

As per Todd’s account, the inmate had developed lung health problems after he was made to clear ‘black mold’ and ‘asbestos’ without proper equipment.

Julie agreeing with Todd’s account shared, “I’m sure because, listen, I have a lung condition from being in prison.”

She added that she has started to experience these lung issues ‘because of asbestos.’

“Because of the black mold that you were around,” the 56-year-old continued.

“That’s something that we’re having to address right now,” Todd revealed. “This week, you have a doctor’s appointment with a pulmonary specialist that’s gonna do some tests on you.”

In response to these claims, a spokesperson gave a separate statement to the outlet, saying the “mission of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane.”

“We take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority,” the statement further said.