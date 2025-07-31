Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau 'enjoying' getting to know each other: source

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau romance: insider reveals details

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry might seem like an unlikely pairing but they have been talking for a while and are “enjoying” getting to know watch other.

The 40-year-old songstress and the Canadian Prime Minister, 53, were spotted dining at Montreal, Canada, and insiders revealed that they were out on a date.

“Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention,” a source, who worked with the politician told the US Sun.

“Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her,” they added, referring to Justin’s separation from his wife, Sophie Trudeau, in 2023.

“He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon,” they revealed.

The dup reportedly have plans to see each other in the U.S. next.

“Whatever happens, happens. He is a single man, so [he] is on the market and ready to start something new with a woman after a few rough moments after splitting from his wife,” they shared.

Speaking of why the pair attract each other, they continued, “He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life. He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom.”

They added, “He isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and she seems to enjoy that a lot. It’s a gentlemanly way to behave.”

“Justin isn’t shy about his romantic life, and he took her on a date, and he was very, very excited to do so and kept talking about it in the last few days,” the source said.