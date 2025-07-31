Justin Timberlake eyes NSYNC to revive career

After making headlines for all the wrong reasons during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, Justin Timberlake is now trying to salvage his reputation with a major move.

In a desperate attempt to revive his career and reclaim his popularity, the Prince of Pop is planning an NSYNC reunion.

"Justin understands why fans were disappointed, but he decided on what his tour was going to be all about," an insider told the Daily Mail. "But it also made him realize what needs to be next, and that’s a return to *NSYNC."

The confidant claimed that after releasing songs with the American vocal group—formed by Chris Kirkpatrick in Orlando, Florida, in 1995—which were far better received than his solo work, Timberlake, 44, realised that an NSYNC reunion is more crucial than ever.

"He knows that the fans want them back," the source said, adding that after wrapping the tour he might take a break from the musical endeavours and do a film before reuniting with the pop boy band.

"Maybe entertain doing a film and then hunker down and reunite with his boys and make the *NSYNC reunion finally happen," the tipster divulged.

The group consisted of Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Timberlake, and Lance Bass.

Timberlake’s tour has been marred by a slew of controversies with his fans accusing him of "sub par," "lackluster " and low effort performances.

In addition, last minute cancellations and his crude behaviour with the staffers made matters worse.