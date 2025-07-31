Foo Fighters move forward with new drummer after Josh Freese’s exit

Foo Fighters have moved on with a new prolific drummer after firing Josh Freese.

Reportedly Ilan Robin has been tapped to fill in the spot and perform with the legendary rock band.

While the all-male group has yet to officially confirm the news, it's still unclear whether the new drummer is a permanent addition or simply filling in for the remainder of the tour.

Robin boasts an impressive resume. With credentials like playing drums for Angels & Airwaves and working with film composer and singer/songwriter Danny Elfman, he might prove himself worthy of stepping into Freese’s shoes.

The Hollywood Reporter announced Robin’s inclusion in the band two months after Freese revealed on Instagram that he had been abruptly let go, despite being widely tipped to permanently replace the late Taylor Hawkins in the iconic rock group.

For the unversed, the group was initially founded as a one-man project by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

The band comprises vocalist/guitarist Grohl, keyboardist Rami Jaffee, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, and bassist Nate Mendel.

Guitarist Franz Stahl and drummers William Goldsmith, Hawkins, and Freese are now former members.