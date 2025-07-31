Sharon Osbourne leads Ozzy's funeral, her pain written all over her face

Sharon Osbourne looked utterly devastated as she led the funeral procession of her beloved husband, Ozzy Osbourne, through the streets of his home town-Birmingham on Wednesday.

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 on July 22.

At the forefront of this final journey stood his grieving wife Sharon, 72, alongside their children Jack, Kelly,Aimee, and Louis, united in profound sorrow and love.

Sharon's grief was etched into very line of her face, her silence louder than any words.

In a touching and symbolic gesture, Sharon wore Ozzy's gold diamond studded ring on a chain around her neck, she held it close to her heart-a quiet, powerful tribute to the man she loved for decades.

At one point, she raised both hands in Ozzy's signature peace sign, her trembling gesture echoing years of shared love, loss, and legacy.

The Osbourne children embraced and supported their mother throughout the heartbreaking day.

Louis, Ozzy's son from his first marriage, donned purple tie-a nod to his father's fierce rock 'n' roll spirit. Kelly, 40, wore her father's round sunglasses, a signature look that Ozzy made legendary.

Jack, 39, added a small silver cross pin to his tie-a subtle homage to the sacred pendant Ozzy often wore close to his chest.

Meanwhile, Aimee, 41, chose a bat-shaped brooch for her blazer, a touching tribute to one of the infamous and defining moments of her father's career.