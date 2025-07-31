Meghan Markle and King Charles in surprise launch clash

King Charles has gone head-to-head with his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle in the royal retail arena, unveiling a surprising new product line just hours after she announced the second wave of her rosé wine.

The 76-year-old monarch has introduced a collection of bespoke dog coats, taking inspiration directly from his own wardrobe.

Available at the retail outlet of his Norfolk royal residence, the British-made garments feature the estate’s signature Royal Tweed fabric and highlight traditional craftsmanship.

Priced between £39.99 and £49.99, the coats allow canine companions to channel the King’s timeless country style perfect for four legged friends who enjoy a walk fit for royalty.

Each coat is proudly crafted in the United Kingdom, incorporating water-resistant fabric and finished with refined brown leather collars and matching belts.

Designed in small, medium, and large sizes, the collection caters to dogs of all shapes and breeds.

According to estate signage, the designs take inspiration from “Sandringham’s loyal and trusted doggy visitors to the Royal parkland,” giving pups the chance to stroll in true royal style.

The coats, made in the estate’s iconic Royal Tweed, promise that canine guests can “look effortlessly stylish whilst enjoying a walk” across the historic grounds.

The Duchess of Sussex is raising a glass to her latest business win as her much discussed Napa Valley Rosé prepares for a highly anticipated return.

Meghan’s first foray into the wine world was a sell-out success, with her debut blend flying off virtual shelves within hours.

Now, a month later, she has confirmed that not only will the original rosé be restocked next week, but a brand-new vintage is also on the way.

In a newsletter to subscribers, Meghan and her As Ever team shared their excitement.

“We are pleased to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week,” the announcement read.

“It marries the same harmony of notes from our first blend and creates an elegant medley of delicate yet memorable flavour.”