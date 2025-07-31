King Charles sets new record with revamped hidden gem of royal residence

King Charles breaks records with Buckingham Palace’s East Wing transformation

King Charles III’s ambitious renovation of Buckingham Palace is already paying off big time.

In July 2024, the monarch officially reopened the East Wing of the iconic royal residence following a meticulous five-year restoration. Now, just one year later, the project is being hailed as a resounding success.

According to the recently published Annual Sovereign Grant, the newly accessible East Wing has drawn a record-breaking number of visitors marking the highest footfall in more than 30 years.

It’s a milestone that reflects both the public’s enduring fascination with the monarchy and growing interest in royal heritage.

Adding to the praise, the Royal Collection Trust’s latest annual report highlighted the East Wing’s impact, describing it as a once "little-known" part of the palace that has now become a major attraction.

“Public interest in the Royal Collection and the royal residences in the aftermath of the 2023 Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla remains strong,” the report stated. “

We saw the highest number of visitors to the summer opening of Buckingham Palace since it first opened its doors to the public over 30 years ago.”

The buzz around Buckingham Palace is no surprise to royal enthusiasts.

One attendee reflected on the momentum created by the 2023 Coronation:

“I’m not surprised there’s been a record number of visitors to the summer opening,” she shared.

“The Coronation created a real buzz, and seeing the King and Queen’s robes on display in 2023 was one of my personal royal highlights.”

Since then, the RCT has rolled out several exhibitions, including photography and art displays that showcase rare archival material.

“It adds a unique and touching insight into the history of each individual room,” she added.

While the East Wing’s reopening marks a major milestone, the palace-wide renovation is far from over.

The full reservicing project which began in 2017 under Queen Elizabeth II is expected to conclude in 2027, continuing a modern legacy for Britain’s most iconic royal residence.