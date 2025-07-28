Leah Gutierrez named ADB DG for Pakistan region

The image shows Leah Gutierrez, new Director General at ADB. — ADB/File

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Leah Gutierrez as the new Director General of its Central and West Asia Department, which oversees the bank’s programmes in Pakistan and 10 other countries.

Pakistan remains one of ADB’s key partners, benefiting from essential financial support, as well as assistance in digital transformation and climate policy initiatives.

In her new role, Gutierrez will lead the implementation of ADB’s strategic priorities across the region, which includes Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

According to an ADB statement, her appointment is effective immediately.

“I am honoured to serve in this position and will continue to engage with developing member countries and stakeholders to promote inclusive growth, regional cooperation, and sustainable development across the region,” Gutierrez was quoted as saying.

Gutierrez has over four decades of professional experience, including 25 years at ADB, the statement noted.

“Prior to her appointment, Gutierrez was the director general for ADB’s Sectors Department 3, where she managed operations for finance, human and social development, and public sector management and governance.

“She is also a former director general of the Pacific Department. She has held senior positions in ADB’s Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department; Southeast Asia Department; and Office of the Secretary,” the statement said.

In October last year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) appointed Xiaoqin Fan as its new Country Director for Pakistan.

In June, Pakistan entered into a $1 billion financing agreement with ADB under a five-year multi-tranche facility. That same month, the bank also approved an $800 million programme aimed at enhancing fiscal sustainability and improving public financial management in the country.

ADB is a prominent multilateral development institution committed to promoting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development throughout Asia and the Pacific. By collaborating with member countries and partners, ADB tackles complex challenges through innovative financial solutions and strategic alliances, working to improve lives, develop quality infrastructure, and protect the environment.