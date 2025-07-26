Meghan Markle sets eye on King Charles for another favour

Meghan Markle is said to be seeking another favour from her father-in-law King Charles, who stepped in and performed a symbolic role at her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Harry's father Charles, then Prince of Wales, walked Meghan down the aisle after the Duchess's father pulled out for medical reasons, supporting the former Hollywood star at her difficult time.

Now, a new storm is brewing as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mega deal with Netflix is almost over, since the streaming giant has no plans to spend another $100 million on the couple after two major flops.

It emerges after the company’s semi-annual report showed that the Sussexes’ last two projects for the platform did not pull in good numbers. Harry’s wife‘s show With Love, Meghan ranked at No. 383 while the prince’s show, Polo, ranked at No. 3,436.

Now, it's being claimed that to cope with the financial issues, Harry and Meghan have sped up peace talks. Some royal commentator even believe that the two are trying to get back into the royal fold to benefit themselves.

A royal commentator believes Meghan wants reunion to repair her reputation as she fears a bleak future ahead.

According to author and former royal correspondent for the Times, Valentine Low shared his knowledge about the motive behind Meghan's nod to Harry to reconcile with the royal family.

“There’s also the interesting question, perhaps quite cynically, if they reconcile and the relationship with the royal family becomes one of warmth. I think it will only do Meghan’s reputation something good and help her expand brand Meghan,” he told The Sun.

Broadcaster Sarah Hewson chimed in, saying that “Meghan is someone with a game plan. Nothing happens by accident and I think Harry relies on Meghan for a lot of guidance through life. Meghan’s got her own plans and business. What is Harry’s? He does look lost and isolated by himself in Montecito. His father’s health is certainly a big wake-up call.”

She went on: “I think for these talks to happen, Harry will need to speak to his father one-on-one. This will be really important as there is a big trust issue.”

On the other hand, Robert Jobson, a royal biographer, believes Harry and Meghan losing their lucrative deal is the sole reason for them suddenly wanting to make peace and get back in the good graces of King Charles.