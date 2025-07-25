Princess Kate takes on conspiracy theorists with wisdom

Kate Middleton has won over the conspiracy theorists with her patience and wisdom to the trolls and criticism without playing a victim card or using royal influence.

The Princess of Wales even faced more or same backlash as any other royal wife, emerging stronger through media scrutiny, restrictions and tradition.

The future queen was brutally trolled during her hardest time when she was under the weather following her cancer diagnosis and treatment, stepping back from royal duties while maintaining her three children's well-being by kipping a brave smile on her face.

She even remained out of the pubic life, missing several royal events close to her heart. Her blurry pictures and videos were circulating on the internet over the following weeks, which led to a huge wave of conspiracy theories and rumours about the Princess.

However, the much-loved royal, who retained the position of the most popular royal even being restricted by her medical team during her chemotherapy, proved to be a wise royal with her sensible reactions to the speculations and rumors about her health.

An insider exclusively told The News: "It might be a shocking thing for her, like all of us, to face such a situation when one is going through the toughest phase of ones life, but she never lost courage and hope of returning to life."

Speculation swirled when Prince William had to miss the service of Thanksgiving for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at St George's Chapel for a "personal matter".

Later, Kensington Palace released a photo of Princess Catherine with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for Mother's Day, which sent conspiracy theories through the roof.

Several international news agencies retracted the image, saying it may have been edited by the royals prior to its release.

In reaction, the Princess wrote: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

She continued: "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

The royal again signed her message "C."

Finally, Kate had to release a video message to silence the conspiracy theorists in March, confirming she was undergoing a preventative course of chemotherapy.

Once Kate announced her cancer diagnosis, she was flooded with well-wishes from across the world.

Then-President Joe Biden penned on X: "Jill and I join millions around the world praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate." First Lady Jill Biden wrote in a separate message: "You are brave, and we love you."

William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, said in a statement: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."