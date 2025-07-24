Prince Harry comes under microscope after shocking revelation

Prince Harry, who's said to be expediting his efforts to make amends with King Charles, seems to be in deep waters after latest revelation about his and Meghan's future.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly tried to melt his father's heart after receiving bad news about his and Meghan Markle's lucrative deal, seeking support from the monarch.

It was reported last week that a truce could be on the cards for father-son duo after aides for both royals met in London. It emerges amid reports that Meghan's multimillion pound Netflix deal will soon come to an end.

Royal experts weighed in on the couple's financial future, revealing they might be struggling to maintain their standard of living.

A royal commentator shared his knowledge about Harry's decision to make peace with his dad even without Meghan's involvement, explaining: “The reality is in the past they got support from the King and the late Queen , and they said they were going to go and make their way. They've lost Spotify, they've lost Netflix. They can't rely on the spare money forever, can they?”

Speaking on the Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Jobson said: “Well, the deal was always set at about $100 million, wasn't it? And the talk of that figure sort of blew a lot of people's minds.

He continued “Where does it leave them? Probably with a bit of a bowl out, looking for some handouts. Maybe that's why they were over with their staff, were over here having discussions with the King. I don't know."

Another royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, who voiced her own suggestions on what Harry and Meghan could be set to do when the contract with Netflix ends in September.

She said: “It's just fascinating. They have this very expensive lifestyle. They have to pay for their security, pay for that big mansion. How do you kind of keep the money coming in?”

Since signing up with the streaming giant in September 2020 following their exit from the royal family, Harry and Meghan have collaborated on three big projects - their 2021 docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry’s polo documentary and Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.