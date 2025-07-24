King Charles engages in high stakes talks at family residence

King Charles hosts key talks with world leader.

King Charles welcomed the President of the Republic of Moldova to his Sandringham estate on Thursday morning for important talks.

The two leaders posed for photographs outside the historic Royal Family residence before concluding their audience.

The visit comes shortly after the King and Queen Camilla made a much-anticipated appearance at the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Sandringham House and the Church of St Mary Magdalene, the event attracted exhibitors and visitors alike, offering a charming glimpse into local community life.

Together, these engagements highlight the balance King Charles and the Queen are striking between global leadership and celebrating British heritage close to home.

The beloved Sandringham Flower Show made its dazzling return this week, drawing in an estimated 20,000 visitors for its one-day spectacle of blooms, community spirit, and royal charm.

Arriving in true regal style by horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off the festivities by visiting the Committee tent before embarking on a cheerful tour of the grounds.

Along the way, the royal couple chatted with enthusiastic guests, passionate members of local gardening and horticultural societies, and dedicated charity supporters.

The show, a cherished summer tradition, isn’t just a floral feast, it’s a philanthropic powerhouse.

Since its inception, the event has raised approximately £825,000 for local charities, with profits from each year’s show going directly to worthy causes across the region.