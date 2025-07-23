Prince William, Princess Kate take decisive step to avoid repeating dark past

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a mission to break old patterns, and it was showcased in a new delightful video of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For the unversed, Kensington Palace released behind-the-scenes footage of the second in line to the throne giggling with his young siblings on the occasion of his 12th birthday.

The royal siblings were seen making precious memories in a now-viral video. However, a single frame which grabbed the attention of netizens was George and Charlotte lifting little Louis.

While decoding their body language, Judi James called the intimate moment "magical" and "very telling."

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "The sound of sustained giggling is a strong feature of the group moments, where the sibling dynamic is shown in the structure of the poses."

The expert added, "It's especially visible in the clip where Charlotte and George have picked Louis up and are not only making him giggle but giggling themselves."

Notably, Judi highlighted that George and Charlotte showed their "strong desire" to protect and support their little brother by holding him in their arms.

This move proves that the Prince and Princess of Wales' parenting style is not creating a divide among their children, which Prince Harry felt as a kid, being a 'spare.'