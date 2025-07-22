Prince George or Prince William: Future King's new portrait triggers debate

Prince George looks the spitting image of his father Prince William in an adorable new photo, which was released by his parents to mark his milestone 12th birthday on July 22.

The portrait, which was taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year, left fans saying: "Oh! he's George or William."

In the adorable photo, George can be seen resting his arms on a fence as he gives a telling smiles at the camera.

The future king looks strikingly similar to his father in the photo as wears country-style attire, which often sported by William

He looks dashing in a white and blue checked shirt with a brown fleece gilet over the top, reminding fans of William's style of clothing as well.

The photo attracted massive likes and hearts from royal fans. It’s George's final year before stepping into his teenage years.

As he grows older, his role in the royal family as future king will gradually become more visible, but for now, his parents continue to prioritise privacy and balance.

William and Kate also shared a video of three royal kids bonding, showing them enjoying moments of life that highlight the siblings' special connection. The clip captures the joy and love shared between Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, showcasing their unique bond.



