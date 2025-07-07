Lewis Capaldi excites fans with tour confirmation after five years

Lewis Capaldi kicks off his first concert tour in Australia and New Zealand
Lewis Capaldi is set to grace the stage in Australia and New Zealand later this year, marking his first visit to Oceania in more than five years.
The Someone You Loved crooner, after the release of his latest single Survive, will perform across seven cities.
He will kick off at Christchurch on November 30 before making stops in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and wrapping up in Perth on December 17.
The much awaited announcement came after the Scottish singer/songwriter's emotional return to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival last month, where he performed at Pyramid Stage, a triumphant comeback after two years away from the limelight.
At the event, reported by Billboard, he addressed the crowd, "Second time's a charm on this one. I just wanted to come and finish what I couldn’t finish last time."
Capaldi in 2023, during his set at Glastonbury suffered from Tourette's syndrome which impacted his ability to perform.
For the upcoming tour, fans who purchased tickets to his cancelled 2023 tour will have priority access through a Past Ticket Holders Presale running from July 10 to 14.
