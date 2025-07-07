Cardi B breaks up with Stefon Diggs after their fairytale castle date?

Cardi B’s boyfriend Stefon Diggs gives her ultimate queen treatment

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ whirlwind romance, which included a lavish castle date straight out of a fairytale, now appeared to have hit an unexpected turn.

Despite the grand gesture, the pair may have called it quits, leaving fans speculating about what really went down behind the scenes.

Breakup speculations have been sparked after eagle eyed fans observed that Cardi B, who is currently involved in a divorce and related legal battles with estranged husband Offset, deleted all her pictures with Diggs.

Netizens chimed in on the comments section of her latest Instagram post from six days ago, where she shared the official trailer for her upcoming album AM I THE DRAMA.

One user asked sarcastically, "Where digs at ? [laughing emoji]."

Another quipped, "he DIGGed in and then DUGG out," followed by a third user, who mockingly inquired, "Damn, diggs gone already? [laughing emoji]."

Notably, the American rapper, full name Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, raised eyebrows with her recent social media activity barely a month after confirming her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver.

The two were first linked back in October 2024 and fueled the romance rumours with their Valentine's Day celebrations together, and Madison Square Garden outing for the NBA Playoffs on May 25.

Cardi B and Diggs finally went Instagram official when the Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a slew of steamy snaps featuring the NFL star in June.