Ed Sheeran gives brutally honest reaction to his new wax figure

Ed Sheeran is not impressed with his new wax figure and he is not hiding any of his disappointments.

Fresh off breaking the record for the most streamed song on Apple Music with Shape of You, the English singer paid a visit at the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 6, the Perfect singer shared a video of himself, getting up close and posing with his effigy, accompanied by a hilariously blunt review.

"I appreciate the effort on this waxwork but it’s creepy af let’s be honest," he wrote in the caption, roasting his own statue which sports a black T-shirt over a white full sleeved top paired with jeans.

Featuring the pop icon’s signature shaggy hair, the doppelganger was accessorised with red sneakers and a guitar over its shoulders.

It is pertinent to note that the wax statue is not brand new but was unveiled in July 2023 at the museum in Germany.

In addition, there’s another wax model of the four-time Grammy winner at Madame Tussauds London, which was unveiled on June 12, 2018.

The unveiling took place at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium, a cat cafe in London.