Diddy gets warm welcome to prison after court verdict

Sean Diddy Combs’ inmates receive rapper with big round of applause

Diddy was welcomed back to prison with respect after he received court verdict in his favour.

The 55-year-old rapper was acquitted of three out of the five charges he was arrested for, which could have led to life in prison on Wednesday, July 2.

Following his legal victory, the Bad Boy Records founder became a beacon of hope for his fellow inmates who applauded him upon his arrival back to prison.

Diddy’s legal attorney Marc Agnifilo told People Magazine, “They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government.’“

Shedding light on the rapper’s wellbeing, Agnifilo shared that he speaks to Diddy four or five times a day and, “He’s doing okay,” adding that Combs “realizes he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.”

He continued, “He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.”

Although Diddy has been acquitted of the most serious charges he faced, he is still convicted for two out of five charges pressed against him and could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.